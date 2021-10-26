Sahitya Sammelan from Dec 3 in Nashik

NASHIK: The 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (literary convention), postponed due to the pandemic, will finally be held in Nashik. Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal announced that the convention will be held from December 3. Sahitya Mahamandal president Kautikrao Thale Patil has given his nod for the dates from December 3 to 5.

District Guardian Minister and chairman of the welcome committee Chhagan Bhujbal while making an official announcement in this regard said that, the convention was to be held between March 26 and 28. Invitation cards were printed and given to the concerned. However, due to the pandemic, the convention had to be postponed.

The three dates of November 19, 20 and 21 were considered by the organisers. However, the meeting agreed to hold the convention in the first week of December while changing the dates. Efforts are being made by the organisers to organise this convention for Nashikites. In addition, the organisers have informed Mahamandal about holding the literary meet in Bhujbal Knowledge City (BKC).

According to the organisers, holding the convention at BKC will save money. Therefore, the literary world was curious about the dates and venune of the convention. Earlier, the planned literary convention was to be held at the premises of Gokhale Education Society. But, due to the Corona rules, the convention is now expected to take place in a closed hall. As the BKC has all such kind of facilities, the venue has been changed considering these factors. On the occasion, Jaiprakash Jategaonkar and other office bearers were present.