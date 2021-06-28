Safety dividers in a devastating state

NASHIK: The tourists famous Harsul-Waghera Ghat is currently becoming dangerous for traffic. The protective walls here are in poor condition, which has increased the chances of accidents. The road side dividers and protective structures are in devastating condition and no attention has been given to it since years. During the monsoons, Harsul Waghera Ghat gets greenery. Due to this, the nature here always attracts tourists. But there have been frequent incidents of landslides in these places.

In the meantime, there have been many accidents. In many places iron protective walls have been erected while in many places cement walls are on the verge of collapsing. In some places, the trees along the road are in a state of uprooting. This is the main road to reach Harsul as well as Gujarat. Therefore, heavy and other vehicles are coming and going through this ghat. But the protective structures in the ghats are broken and in a state of collapse, there is a danger to vehicles. Citizens and vehicle owners in the area have demanded immediate repair of dangerous places and faulty poles in the ghats.

No parking lots

Currently, many tourists are coming to Waghera Ghat for rainy season tourism. So often vehicles are parked on the road side. As a result, the chances of an accident are increased. There are no proper parking places due to ghat section and people park their vehicles without considering threat to loft of theirs and others too.

Need to pay attention

Waghera Ghat is famous in the district. So people come every year hefe for tourism. But still the situation of dangerous places in this valley is as it is no maintenance has been done . The administration should repair this ghat and take measures to protect the tourists. So that the natural beauty of the place remains undisturbed. - Shivdas Donde, tourist, Nashik