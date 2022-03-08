Safety Award to 11 staff members

NASHIK: General Manager of Central Railway, Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, honoured 11 Central Railway members with the ‘General Manager’s Safety Award’. Three from Mumbai, two each from Nagpur, Pune, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions, received the award. The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during February 2022.

The officials conducted the award ceremony at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai yesterday (March 7). The award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs 2000.

Shri Rahul Sahu, Assistant Station Manager, Ghoti, Bhusaval, while exchanging Hand Signal to train no. 22538 on January 27, 2022, saw all brake pads of 8th & 9th coach were grating the floor and creating smoke while running. He informed the crew control to stop the train, and train guards doused the fire. His timely action averted a mishap.

Shri Mukesh Kumar Chowdhary, Guard, Bhusaval, while working on train no. 22538 received information that all brake pads of 8th & 9th coach of train no. 22538; are grating the floor and creating smoke. On receiving the message, he immediately stopped the train and doused the fire. His immediate action averted a possible accident. Similarly, other nine staff members received the award for their timely action and averting of a mishap.

Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the workers, said that the awardees have done a commendable job, and such alertness shown by the railway staff will motivate others.

Shri B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager and Shri Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Shri Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Shri Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Shri Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner and other Principal Heads of Central Railway departments were present at the occasion.