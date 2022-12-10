Safeguarding the future, protecting flora & fauna

The declaration of a 96.97 sq. km conservation reserve area will help in the protection of wildlife. Because leopards, rabbits, deer and other wild animals are being hunted due to their increased presence. But, now the area will be protected as a conservation reserve and rare flora and fauna will be protected. Also, the creation of a conservation reserve area will also prevent animal grazing in the forest land as the livelihood of the farmers in this area depends on the agriculture and dairy business. The farmers of this area used to graze animals on the wasteland of the forest department. However, now some areas of this wasteland have been declared as conservation reserves, so the farmers have to graze their animals on their own land.