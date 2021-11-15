‘Saans’ initiative launched in Nashik

NASHIK: As per the guidance of Government of India, the district level public awareness campaign, 'Social Awareness and Actions to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully' i.e., ‘Saans’ was launched on Saturday at Nashik District Sub-District Hospital, Yeola jointly by Zilla Parishad Health Department and District Hospital Nashik by the hands of Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharti Pawar.

The child needs to be protected from pneumonia by communicating with the child’s mother and relatives to maintain the child’s good health and reduce the infant mortality rate. To achieve this, the child can be saved from pneumonia if the child receives immediate treatment for pneumonia. On this occasion, Dr. Bharti Pawar informed the people present about pneumonia in children and how to take care of children from pneumonia.

Attendees were also briefed on the occasion about PCV vaccination. On this occasion, Dr. Sharad Patil and Taluka Health Officer Dr. Hershal Nehte, Dr. Prashant Khaire, Superintendent of Yeola Hospital, as well as health workers were present. At the launch, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, District Health Officer Dr. Kapil Aher, District Surgeon Dr. Ashok Thorat, District Maternal and Child Care Officer Dr. Kailas Bhoye were present.