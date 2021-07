Rural roads to get a facelift under PM scheme

NASHIK: Bolstering its rural outreach, the government has hammered out a roadmap to refurbish over 116.53 kms of rural roads in Dindori parliamentary constituency under the Centre’s flagship PM Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Through the efforts of Dindori Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar, a fund of Rs 7319.92 lakh (Rs 73.19 crore) has been sanctioned for Chandwad, Malegaon, Niphad and Kalwan, Peth, Dindori and Yeola talukas. A total of 16 road construction works of 116.53 kms length have been sanctioned. There was a constant demand from the citizens of the area for these roads. The approval of these works will greatly benefit the farmers in the area and will help them in terms of agricultural transport.

Taluka-wise roads and allocated fund