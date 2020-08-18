Rupee ends strong at 74.75 against USD

MUMBAI :

The Rupee on Tuesday advanced by thirteen paise at 74.75 against the US Dollar on brisk selling of US Dollar by bankers and exporters, dealers at the Forex Market said.

The domestic unit that rose by eight paise at 74.80 in opening trade, rallied further and closed at 74.75, edged up by 13 paise as compared to its previous close.

The Rupee was seen strong due to weak Dollar against other world currencies, dealers said.

The rupee registered intra days high and low at 74.84 and 74.70 respectively, he added.