Rummy Rajput booked under MCOCA

NASHIK: City Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey has finally taken action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against a gang of suspects, including Rummy Rajput, the mastermind, who tried to grab a plot worth crores of rupees in Anandwali after killing an old man. This is the first case in Maharashtra against land mafias, sources in the police commissionerate said. An elderly man named Ramesh Mandlik (72) was brutally murdered by the suspects in a highly planned manner.

In the absence of evidence, the police conducted a thorough investigation and nabbed the gang. The man at Anandwali was killed in a land dispute. The murder suspect was also a tenant. So there was not much physical evidence. There were no eyewitnesses either.

In this situation, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey took charge at Gangapur police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Tambe, senior police inspector Dr. Aanchal Mudgal and his team linked a chain of evidence and brought to light 12 persons who were, directly and indirectly, involved in the crime.

While ten of them were arrested. Pandey at that time had announced to book the members of the gang under the MCOCA. Accordingly, Gangapur police prepared the proposal. The proposal was approved as serious charges were filed against the suspects involved in the crime. Pandey has warned that action will be taken directly under the Maharashtra Slum Dwellers Act (MPDA) to control the land mafia.