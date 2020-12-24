Ruling BJP, Sena fight for credit

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena both want to take credit for proposed flyovers between Divya Adlab to City Centre Mall signal in the New Nashik division and at Mico Circle. Shiv Sena metropolitan chief Sudhakar Badgujar states that he followed up on the matter, and the then Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game gave administrative approval for flyover work provision. On the other, Mayor Satish Kulkarni stated that the opposition should not try to take credit for this and slammed the opposition members. </p>.<p>The ruling BJP in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) had first insisted on the construction of flyover at Mico Circle on Trimbakeshwar Road. Corporator Shivaji Gangurde had demanded to make a provision of funds for this plan. A plan of the flyover got prepared then. In the meantime, former Shiv Sena opposition leader Sudhakar Badgujar did a follow up to construct the flyover between Divya Adlab to City Centre Mall. MP Hemant Godse had met the Municipal Commissioner over the issue. He had conducted a meeting for this. </p><p>However, the issue got solved as the government could not give funds for development works in the municipal area. However, after a follow up by Badgujar, the Municipal Commissioner made a provision of funds up to Rs 35 crore for the flyover. However, ahead of NMC elections, rulers and opposition are fighting to take credit for development works.</p>.<p><strong>Fadnavis to inaugurate development work in Jan</strong></p><p>Mayor Satish Kulkarni, on Wednesday, informed that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the development work like construction of new 17 water tanks, installation of an LED street light, road development works, and city bus service by NMC in January. The Mayor gave information in a media briefing that was organised at Mayor’s bungalow Ramayan. MLA Seema Hiray, NMC house leader Satish Sonawane, and group leader Jagdish Patil were also present. </p>