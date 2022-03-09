Rules of archaeological department broken?

NASHIK: The Archaeological Department yesterday inspected the demolition that has been going on in the Godaghat area for the last two days under the guise of beautification.

The survey revealed that the ancient steps of the Nilkantheshwar Temple, which is a protected area, were demolished without any permission from the Archaeological Department. Therefore, the arbitrariness of the Smart City has come to the fore once again.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Department will issue a notice to the Smart City Corporation in this regard. Nashik Municipal Smart City Corporation is carrying out various works under Goda beautification at a cost of Rs. 65 crore. As part of this work, steps of the Nilkantheshwar Temple were allegedly removed with the help of JCB.

The temple is protected by the Archaeological Department. Due to this, connecting religious structures in this place have also developed cracks. Meanwhile, Aarti Aale, Assistant Director, Department of Archeology, inspected the site yesterday and took serious note of the situation. A notice will be issued to Smart City Corporation in this regard immediately.