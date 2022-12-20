Rubella vaccination drive: 785 children get dose

Nashik
A total of 785 children in Nashik city have been vaccinated in five days since start of measles-rubella vaccination drive by Nashik Municipal Corporation. The drive has been started following the directives by the state public health department. 392 children were given MR 1 dose, MR 2 dose was administered to 393 children.
The drive will be conducted in the first phase from December 15 to December 25 and in the second phase from January 15 to January 25.
Health workers, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers are conducting house-to-house surveys in the municipal area and administering doses to the children. As many as 275 children were vaccinated on the first day of the drven. Children of migrant families residing in Aurangabad Naka area have also been vaccinated.
A list of children aged 9 months to 5 years in the city who have missed the first or second dose of Measles Rubella vaccine or both doses has been prepared. The health department of the government has suggested that the gap between two doses of the vaccine should be 28 days. The government has suggested that local medical professional associations and pediatric specialist associations should also participate in this drive. Medical (Health) Officer of the Municipal Corporation Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje has appealed to the parents to take advantage of the Measles Rubella vaccination drive and cooperate with the workers visiting their homes.