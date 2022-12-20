Rubella vaccination drive: 785 children get dose

A list of children aged 9 months to 5 years in the city who have missed the first or second dose of Measles Rubella vaccine or both doses has been prepared. The health department of the government has suggested that the gap between two doses of the vaccine should be 28 days. The government has suggested that local medical professional associations and pediatric specialist associations should also participate in this drive. Medical (Health) Officer of the Municipal Corporation Dr. Bapusaheb Nagargoje has appealed to the parents to take advantage of the Measles Rubella vaccination drive and cooperate with the workers visiting their homes.