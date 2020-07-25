RTO fixes charge for ambulance

NASHIK :

In view of complaints regarding charging of excessive money by ambulance operators in current crisis, High Court had instructed transport department to fix fair charges of ambulance and to display them on its website.

Accordingly, Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO) has fixed the charges of ambulance.

Fair for ambulances in the district has been fixed considering vehicle type.

Rs 500 will be charged as fair for non-airconditioned ambulance per two hours or distance of 25-km.

While fixing the charge, two stages have been fixed. Fair charge has been fixed for the distance of 25-km or two hours, informed Regional Transport Officer Bharat Kalaskar.

Rs 500 will be charged for van and Rs 11 per km. Rs 600 for Tata Sumo or jeep like ambulance and Rs 12 per km will be charged. Rs 800 and Rs 13 per km have been fixed as charges for min bus which have been converted into ambulance.