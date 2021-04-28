RTO fetches Rs 4 cr through VIP numbers

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The outbreak of Covid-19 has affected businesses, industries, while employees had to face pay cuts or even unemployment. Even in the current time of financial crisis, the demand for attractive and VIP vehicle numbers has remained high. Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO) has earned a revenue of Rs. 3.99 crores from April 2020 to March 2012 through issuing fancy numbers.</p>.<p>Many want the rhyming and fancy numbers for their vehicles. The Regional Transport Department (RTO) has fixed a fee for some of these fancy numbers. According to the rule, the vehicle owners, who want their favourite, fancy and lucky number for their vehicles need to pay the designated fee. They pay lakhs of rupees to get the fancy and lucky numbers.</p><p>The showrooms of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were closed last year due to lockdown. However, as life returned to normal after the unlock, so did the automobile sector. Demand for four-wheelers, in particular, had increased. The VIP number scheme received a good response as many people insisted that the vehicle should have a fancy or preferred number. In the last financial year, Nashik Regional Transport Office has earned a revenue of Rs. 3,99 crore through VIP numbers. </p><p>While selecting the preferred number, 4,770 vehicle owners participated in the scheme during the year. Paying the prescribed fee to the department, the vehicle owners chose the preferred number for the vehicle. The highest 794 vehicle owners took advantage of the fancy number scheme in March this year. Only four in April last year, 24 in May, 210 in June, 135 in July, and 207 in August chose fancy numbers. </p><p>This was followed by an increase in vehicle sales on the backdrop of festivals and an increase in the number of people opting for attractive numbers. The VIP numbers were selected for 335 vehicles in September, 629 in October, 629 in November, 639 in December, 517 in January, and 641 in February.</p>