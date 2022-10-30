RTO fares better during Diwali

Panchavati

Due to the Crona crisis in many countries of the world for two consecutive years, all sectors were affected. The officials of the automobile sector and the officials of the transport department have said that it had a huge impact on the automobile sector i.e. the purchase of vehicles.

This year, however, due to the inclination of citizens to buy vehicles during festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, RTO has collected crores of rupees in revenue during the three days of Diwali festival.

During the three days of Diwali, as many as 859 new two-wheelers and four-wheelers were registered in the RTO, and from this, the regional transport department earned approximately Rs.5 crore in the form of revenue, officials said.

Citizens had set their priority to buy vehicles this year. Various banks and finance companies had provided loans at low rates.

This year’s Diwali has been beneficial to the automobile sector and for the first time after two years, a record number of vehicles have been bought and sold. The Nashik Transport Department has got a special financial benefit from it.

The office of Regional Transport Department was opened for three days during Diwali. During this period, a total of 859 new vehicles were registered, including 10 goods carriers, 446 two wheelers, 08 mopeds, 03 auto rickshaws and 390 four wheelers approximately.

Through the registration of new vehicles, a revenue of five crore rupees has accumulated in the office of the regional transport department.

Officials have said that many drivers and owners have insisted on the attractive preferred number and have also received a revenue of Rs 1.5 lakh through it.