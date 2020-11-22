RTO acts against private buses

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> During the Diwali season, action has been taken against 69 private buses for charging extra fares from private bus passengers. Since November 13, 2195 vehicles have been inspected across the state, in which 375 vehicles have been found guilty.</p>.<p>Some rounds of the Railways in the state have been canceled in the wake of the Pandemic. After starting of the railways, general coaches have been removed and only passengers with reserved reservation are able to travel by train. Since waiting passengers do not get confirmed seats, many have opted for ST buses and private bus transport.</p><p> However, as private bus operators are taking advantage of this and charging extra fares, Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne had ordered action against such buses. As many as 375 private buses have been cracked down in the state since November 13.</p><p> The buses were found taking extra fare, running over capacity and even lengthening of the buses was noticed. Action has been taken against 13 private buses for lengthening buses, while 5 were booked for running overcapacity.</p>.<p><strong>dept - inspected vehicles - guilty vehicles - excess rental</strong></p><ul><li><p> Mumbai - 264 - 26 - 1</p></li><li><p> Pune - 231 - 35 - 0 </p></li><li><p>Nashik - 254 - 34 - 9</p></li><li><p> Nagpur City - 79 - 57 - 28</p></li></ul>.<p><strong>Revenue generated </strong></p><p>After taking action against private bus transporters, the state transport department has received a total revenue of Rs 5, 69,000, including tax collection of Rs 2, 53,900 and penalty collection of Rs 3,15,000.</p>