RTE seats increased in the district

NASHIK: The Right To Education (RTE) admission process is being implemented for the academic year 2022-23. The registration period for private schools has expired and schools and available seats have been sealed. Accordingly, the number of RTE reserves in Nashik district has increased this year as compared to last year.

Considering the number of students in the respective schools in the last three years, it has come to light that seats have been reserved this year. Under the Right to Education Act, students from economically weaker sections studying in private unaided schools are given free admission in 25 per cent seats.

According to this law, seats are reserved for the first class. That is why the number of applications received is three to four times more when the space is limited. The process for admission in the coming academic year has been started and in the first phase, the schools have completed the registration. In Nashik district, 419 schools have registered for RTE admission and a total of 4,900 seats have been reserved in these schools.

Last year, 4,544 seats were reserved in 450 schools. This means that the number of registered schools has decreased by 31 this year but, 356 seats have been added. Meanwhile, some schools were closed during the Corona period. So some schools were started unofficially. As a result, the number of schools is understood to have declined.