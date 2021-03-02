RTE online application process from March 3

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), in the academic year 2021-22, the process of free admission of students from economically backward and weaker sections in 25 per cent reserved seats in private schools is starting. Under this, interested parents can fill up the application form online from 3rd to 21st March. </p>.<p>The process of registration of schools under RTE has been going on for a few days now. In this, the schools had to register the details of 25% of the available seats on the website. After the completion of this process, the direct admission process is now starting. As per the circular issued by the Directorate of Primary Education, the process of submitting online application on the website is starting from March 3. </p><p>Application facility will also be available through the app along with the website. After the completion of the application process, the students will be selected by drop-out method and in the final stage, the parents will be able to determine the admission in the actual school by fulfilling the requirements. </p><p>The number of available seats in Nashik district has decreased as compared to last year. There are 450 registered schools in the district with 4,544 seats available. Although the number of schools has increased by three as compared to last year, the number of seats available for admission has decreased by one thousand.</p><p><strong>Documentation required</strong></p><p>For admission, the aspiring students will need proof of residence, birth certificate, caste certificate for registration of caste if the child is from the deprived section, proof of income if the child is from the economically weaker group. These documents will be examined by a verification committee formed at the group education officer level.</p>