RTE form filling camp by 'Safe Wings'

NASHIK: Under the Right to Education Act, students from economically weaker sections are given free admission in 25 per cent seats of the private unaided schools. According to this law, seats are reserved for the economically weaker class. The process for admission in the coming academic year has been started and in the first phase, the schools have completed the registration.



The SAFE Wings an organisation arranged RTE form filling campaign for the underprivileged students in Sant Kabir Nagar Nashik. The team, consisting of Nikita, Minal, Aishwarya, Snehal, Purva, and Mahendra, carried the campaign under the guidance of Bhimrao Chavhan.



The Right To Education admission process is being implemented for the academic year 2022-23. The registration period for private schools has expired and available seats have been sealed. Accordingly, the number of RTE reserves in Nashik district has increased this year as compared to last year. Considering the number of students in the respective schools in the last three years, it has come to light that reserved seats have increased this year.