RTE admissions extend till April 29

NASHIK: Under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the Directorate of Primary Education has decided to extend the admission process for the 25 per cent reserved seats. Parents of students whose admission has been announced in the draw will now be able to admit their kid till April 29. This year RTE admission lottery was announced on March 30, for the educational year 2022-23.

The selection and waiting list were announced on April 4. A selection list of 90,668 students and a waiting list of 69,859 students were announced. An SMS was sent to the parents of the students on the selection list. April 20 was given a deadline to take admission. But, demand was made to extend the admission process.

The demand was made to the primary directorate by parents, organisations and some people’s representatives. The picture is that even 50 per cent of the students who have been selected in the lottery process for admissions have not been admitted yet. Therefore, the term has been extended till April 29, said Dinkar Temkar, Director, Primary Education.

Only 38,000 admissions so far

Under RTE, students from economically weaker sections are admitted. About 1,01,906 seats are available for admission in 9,086 schools in the state for the academic year 2022-23. A total of 2,82,783 students applied for it. Admission was declared for 90,685 students in the lucky draw by the Directorate of Primary Education. There are 69,859 students on the waiting list. The students who were declared for admission in the draw were given till April 20 for admission. But so far the admission process has been slow. So far, only 38,787 students have been admitted to the admission process.

Lease agreement of 11 months

The lease agreement will be valid for 11 months when the admitted students submit proof of residency in the documents. The lease agreement registered with the secondary registrar’s office should be before the date of filing the online application and the duration of the agreement should be 11 months, Director Temkar said in the order.

Nashik also lagging behind

The Nashik district is also behind in confirmation of admission under RTE. There are total of 422 schools in district under RTE. In these 422 schools there are total of 4,927 seats available under RTE for educational year 2022-23. For these seats about 16,567 applications were received. Out these applications list of 4,513 candidates was released but only 2,347 have confirmed admission.