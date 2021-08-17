RT-PCR must for railway passengers visiting Karnataka

NASHIK: The Central Railway (CR) has given a new instruction for the passengers boarding the train from Maharashtra to Karnataka. The passengers will now have to carry RT-PCR test reports irrespective of vaccination status. The Karnataka government has mandated that the passengers coming from Maharashtra should possess a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours irrespective of vaccination status.

Accordingly, the Central Railway has instructed that passengers boarding the train from Maharashtra to destinations in Karnataka are requested to have a negative RT-PCR certificate. The test certificate should not be older than 72 hours irrespective of vaccination status before boarding, informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway Shivaji Sutar.

The circular issued by the Karnataka state government states, “Given the current Covid-19 situation, the following revised special surveillance measures are notified herewith to have complied strictly for arrivals from Kerala and Maharashtra. Persons arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate, that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of vaccination status. The above condition is mandatory for all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal transport. This is applicable for all the flights originating from Kerala and Maharashtra.”

The Karnataka government has also permitted exemptions for a negative RT-PCR certificate for constitutional functionaries and health care professionals, children below 2 years and in dire emergency situations like death in the family, medical treatment and others.