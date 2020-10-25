RSS calls off city march-past after 95 years

Nashik: For the first time in 95 years, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has cancelled it's annual march-past this year, taken out in the city to mark Dussehra celebration, the organisation said. The decision was made in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Looking at the Covid pandemic, it has been decided to hold worshipping of weapons and intellectual programmes online. The annual march-past in the city has also been cancelled the year due to the pandemic," informed Sanjay Chandratre, RSS convener, Nashik city.



"The people should attend the speech of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat which will be broadcast live on social media as well on Sunday at 8 am," the senior functionary said. He said that Deepstambh, the COVID-19 helpline centre is assisting the Covid infected persons in the city.

