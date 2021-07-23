Rs. one cr as financial assistance

NASHIK: The Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Industry Scheme will be implemented for five years for food processing industries in the unorganized sector. It will be implemented for five years to provide momentum to the food processing industries. The scheme will be of great help in boosting the fruit processing industries in the district. Individual beneficiary self help group farmers company will be able to avail this benefit.

The food processing industries will get financial assistance under the scheme. The scheme will be implemented across the country by the agriculture department. Onion, tomato, maize, soybean will be covered under the scheme. The Central government will provide a grant of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1 crore for the processing of these crops. The scheme is sponsored by the Central government on the principle of ‘One District One Product’ to promote local products.

Twenty-one thousand 998 micro food processing industries in the state will be assisted to bring them into a formal structure. Accordingly, efforts will be made by the agriculture department in that regard. The scheme will provide a 50 per cent grant of the project for marketing and branding of the product. The Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Industry Scheme has included onion-fried onion, paste, powder, oil pickle etc.

Tomatoes - ketchup, jams, purees, sauces, cans, tomato chutney, soups, juices, pickles.

Dairy and dairy products - Basundi, paneer, butter, cheese, ice cream, ghee, lassi, shrikhand, buttermilk, drinks, whip cream, fat milk, yogurt, milk powder, protein, khawa, mawa, channa sandesh, pedha, kalakand, rabadi, barfi, chakka, Rasmalai, Rasgulla etc.

Maize – Maize syrup, flour, oil starch, popcorn, etc. Soybean - Oil, tofu, soymilk, soybean, soy chunk, soy protein, soy sauce, soy stick, soy chips, flour etc.

According to the agriculture department, the scheme will benefit individual entrepreneurs and members of various groups, SHGs, farmers, producer unions, companies, institutions and co-operative producers as per the ‘One District One Product’ policy.