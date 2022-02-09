Rs 97 cr grant to nominated schools

NASHIK: As schools are closed due to corona outbreak, the state government has decided to give only 30 per cent subsidy to the nominated schools of Tribal Development Department instead of 100 per cent subsidy. Accordingly, a grant of Rs. 97 crore has been allotted to 132 reputed schools in the state for basic expenses.

The Tribal Commissionerate has clarified that the remaining grant of Rs 7 crore will be disbursed after receipt of payment. The Department of Tribal Development has launched a free education scheme in a reputed residential English school to provide quality education to tribal students on the lines of a reputed English medium school in the state. Under this, about 55,000 students are studying in 143 selected residential schools in the state.

About Rs 60,000 per student is paid to the concerned institutions. About Rs 370 crore is spent every year for reputed schools. For the academic year 2021- 22, proposals were invited from the Department of Tribal Development for the grant for the expenditure incurred on the basic facilities of the nominated schools.

Out of 143 nominated schools in the state, 132 schools had received proposals for expenditure on about 50,000 students. Out of this Rs 97.20 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of the concerned schools. Of the 37,396 students, Rs 6.99 crores thousand are still left. Meanwhile, educational institutions had demanded at least 80 per cent subsidy even if the schools were closed due to corona in the year 2020-21.

However, their demand has not been met by the government and the grant has been announced according to the attendance of the students. A special committee has also been set up to decide on the grant as educational institutions have opposed the decision. The grant has been delayed due to non-receipt of the report of the committee.

