Rs 930 crore crop loan disbursement so far : Nade

NASHIK :

Farmers applying for crop loans do not have to approach banks or government offices. For this, the district administration has made available the facility of online application at home and this facility will not only save the time of the farmers, but also they will not have to leave their farm field work, said additional district collector Dattaprasad Nade adding that Rs 950 crore crop loan has been disbursed in the district till now.

Nade was speaking at the crop loan review meeting held in the collectorate here on Saturday. Probationary officer from Indian Administrative Service Shubham Gupta, district deputy registrar Gautam Balsane, Lead Bank manager Ardhandu Shekhar and representatives of banks were present on the occasion.

Nade said that special efforts are being made by the district administration under the guidance of district collector Suraj Mandhare to expedite the distribution of crop loans. An online facility for submitting crop loan applications has now been made available on the website. Farmers can also apply for loans directly through mobile by following the link.

This facility is also available for co-operative banks, all nationalized banks as well as all private and commercial banks.

Also, farmers who have already taken crop loan from banks through printed application or farmers who have Kisan Credit Card and have loan facility available on it do not need to re-apply online through this facility, this facility is for new applicants only.

Crop loans of Rs. 930 crore have so far been disbursed in the district.

All banks should make efforts to expedite the distribution of kharif crop loans to the eligible beneficiaries under the Mahatma Phule Farmers Debt Relief Scheme and extend the benefits of crop loans to as many eligible beneficiaries as possible.

Representatives of all the banks who were present at the meet instructed to immediately avail the benefits of Kisan Credit Card facility to the farmers engaged in animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy farming, and to extend the benefits of the crop loan scheme to all the farmers.

In this meeting, the agricultural credit plan for the year 2020-21 was released by additional collector Dattaprasad Nade.