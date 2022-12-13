Rs 894.63 crore plan outlay approved

Guardian Minister Bhuse said, under the District Annual Plan 2022-23, an outlay of Rs 600 crores has been approved in the general plan at the end of November 2022, out of which Rs 90.89 crores have been distributed as per the received funds of Rs 222 crores. Out of which 79.33 crore funds have been spent. Also, Rs 110.82 crore of funds have been distributed and Rs 107.42 crore of funds have been spent as per the received funds of 179.77 crores under the Adivasi Upyojana.