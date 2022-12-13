Rs 894.63 crore plan outlay approved

Nashik
The District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting approved Rs 894.63 Crore plan outlay for the Nashik district for the next financial year.
Also, taking care that the funds made available for the implementation of various development schemes in the year 2022-23 will not be exhausted, all the machinery should plan to spend the funds in time, such instructions have been given by the Minister of Ports and Mines and the Guardian Minister of the district, Dada Bhuse.
He was speaking at the meeting of the District Planning Committee held at the Niyojan Bhavan in the District Collector’s Office yesterday. State Assembly Dy Speaker Narahari Zirwal, MLAs Devyani Pharande, Nitin Pawar, Dilip Borse, Adv Rahul Dhikle, Hiraman Khoskar, Dr Rahul Aher, Seema Hiray, District Collector Gangatharan D. Police Commissioner Jayant Naiknavare and Municipal Commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar along with heads of all departments were present.
Guardian Minister Bhuse said, under the District Annual Plan 2022-23, an outlay of Rs 600 crores has been approved in the general plan at the end of November 2022, out of which Rs 90.89 crores have been distributed as per the received funds of Rs 222 crores. Out of which 79.33 crore funds have been spent. Also, Rs 110.82 crore of funds have been distributed and Rs 107.42 crore of funds have been spent as per the received funds of 179.77 crores under the Adivasi Upyojana.