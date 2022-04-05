Rs 8.65 cr to mitigate water scarcity

NASHIK: Due to the effective implementation of drought-related schemes, the water scarcity situation in the district improving day by day. Considering the last three years, most of the scarcity-hit villages have been supplied water due to the effective implementation of various water-related schemes. Even the financial provision for a drought plan has also been reduced.

This year, a drought plan has been prepared, allocating Rs. 8.65 crore for mitigation of water scarcity. Two years ago, in the year 2019-20, a provision of Rs. 22 crore 64 lakh and Rs 57 thousand was made for the measures to be taken to alleviate the scarcity. It is clear from the figures that the situation of scarcity has improved almost three times this year as it is evident from the reducing provision than has been made this year.

The drought plan of the district has been finalized. The administration has estimated that there will be a water scarcity problem in 1501 villages and hamlets including 579 villages and 922 hamlets. Accordingly, the district’s drought action plan has been prepared for the measures to be taken for the supply of water to these villages. It includes various water supply schemes, pipeline schemes that are in progress, bore wells, water supply by tanker, bullock cart etc. An estimated provision of Rs 8 crore 65 lakh 74 thousand has been made for all these measures.

This provision is the lowest in the last three years. Therefore, the water problem of the drought-prone villages, and hamlets is nearly solved. As a result, these villages will not have to face scarcity next year due to the availability of water.