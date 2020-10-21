Onion wholesale price touches season’s high







Nashik: The average wholesale onion prices at the Lasalgaon APMC, the country’s largest wholesale onion market, increased marginally on Tuesday recording the season’s new high at Rs Rs 6,891 per quintal.

The previous high was recorded at Rs 4,801 per quintal on October 14 this year. Interestingly, onion prices are rising consistently despite raids by the Income Tax Department and the ban on onion export.

The Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee, one of the leading market committees in Asia, on Tuesday recorded highest price of Rs 6,891 per quintal in this season. On October 14, the staple food had fetched a maximum price of Rs 4,801 per quintal.

Onion prices have increased by more than Rs 2,000/quintal as compared to last week. Due to the loss of new onion crop in the state owing to heavy rains and the relatively low availability of old onion, the supply has been less than the demand and onion has now reached close to Rs 7,000 per quintal in the wholesale market.

Onion fetched a minimum of Rs 1,500/quintal, an average of Rs 6,200 and a maximum of Rs 6,891 per quintal price. A total of 4700 quintals of onion from 410 vehicles was arrived at the main premises of the Lasalgaon APMC yesterday.