Rs. 6.63 cr recovered from unruly drivers

NASHIK: This year, Nashik City’s Traffic Department has collected fines of Rs.6.63 crore from unruly drivers through E-challan. The department is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth flow of traffic across the city. Accordingly, it is imposing fines through e-challan on traffic defaulters who refuse to follow the traffic rules.

Due to the non-payment of fines by defaulters, the department asked defaulters to appear in Lok Adalat in September. To avoid the court’s proceedings, many of them ended up paying the fines online. Anyone who violates the stated traffic rule is liable to pay the fine. Accordingly, the traffic police fines the violators on the spot or through e-challan. The fines are one of the revenue generation sources for the department.

On the spot fine and e-challan collection

From January-September 2020, the traffic police recovered Rs.1.27 crore on the spot from 41,188 drivers, while 1,52,657 drivers paid fines amounting to Rs.5.63 crore through e-challan.

In 2021 (from January to September), the police recovered Rs.1.27 crore on the spot through 28,189 drivers, while 1,44,920 drivers paid fines worth Rs.6.63 crore through e-challan. When compared to last year, the police’ revenue collected through e-challan increased by one crore.

“Many defaulters paid their respective fines once dragged into Lok Adalat. The drivers need to follow the traffic rules for the safety of all. If anyone tries to outsmart the system, he/she should be ready to pay the fine." - Sitaram Gaiwad, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Department