Rs 5.78 cr pocket allowance for 2,783 Khelo India athletes
Deshdoot Times

Rs 5.78 cr pocket allowance for 2,783 Khelo India athletes

Each athlete received Rs.10,393.46 per month
Abhishek Vibhandik
sports
Khelo Inida
athletes
Sports Authority of India
pocket allowance
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com