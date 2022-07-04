Rs 567 crore fund meant for entire district, clarifies Adv Pagar

NASHIK: The decision of the state government to stall the works of the District Planning Committee to the tune of Rs 567 crore was disappointing. The move will halt development of the district, thus expressed NCP district president and executive committee member of the District Planning Committee Adv Ravindra Pagar.

Adv. Pagar has said that the district planning executive committee has been constituted by the government as per the rules 1998. Accordingly, a meeting of this committee was held recently. In this meeting, the Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had instructed to take action on the proposals submitted by the members of the Legislative Assembly and also to invite the proposals of the members who have not yet submitted their proposals and to distribute the district planning funds equitably.

Therefore, the decision taken at this meeting was very appropriate and unanimous. However, he explained that it was wrong and unjust to say that the decision was taken in an improper manner.

This fund was to be given not only to Bhujbal’s constituency but to all the members of the district in an equitable manner. Therefore, the decision to stall this fund is very unfortunate, he stated.

‘Basically, while developing the district, funds are received from the Central and State Governments through various schemes. Therefore, the district needs to expedite various development works through the planning funds received. It was then more convenient for the district to plan the funds received from the Central Government for other projects. This leads to the development of the district. However, the decision of the government to cancel the work of the district planning committee is very unfortunate and it will be a big hindrance to the development of the district,’ Pagar added.