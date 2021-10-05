Rs 5000 Crore for concretisation of Nashik-Mumbai NH

NASHIK: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari yesterday announced that Rs 5,000 Crore will be provided for the concretisation of Nashik-Mumbai National Highway. He was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 630-km National Highway at a cost of Rs 2,048 crore.

Gadkari said that as per the demand of Nashikites, a fund of Rs. 5000 crore has been allocated and work on the Nashik-Gonde route will be started at the ealiest. Also, the work along with Samruddhi Mahamarg will be completed in two to two and half years. Gadkari assured that inauguration for a double-decker flyover from Dwarka to Nashik Road on the lines of Nagpur would be held in the next five to six months to avoid traffic congestion in Dwarka.

A 3.4 km Sinnar bypass has been sanctioned. This will benefit Shirdi, Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. He said that as the Surat highway is passing through the remote areas of Peth and Surgana, it will help in the development of these areas on a large scale.

We are ready to carry out water conservation work on Nashik-Surat road through our department. We have no shortage of money. None of my promises will be false. I am ready to build a logistics park for Nashik, he said.