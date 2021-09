NASHIK: The funds have been distributed immediately after the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed to distribute Rs. 500 crore for the salaries and other necessary matters of the employees of ST Corporation. Out of the budgetary allocation of Rs. 1450 crore for the current financial year, Rs. 838 crore has already been disbursed to ST and out of the remaining Rs. 612 crore, Rs. 500 crore should be given to ST Corporation immediately. The funds were immediately disbursed.