Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia for COVID orphaned children

NASHIK: A total of ten children who lost their parents to COVID-19 were handed over term deposit certificates of Rs 5 lakh each as ex gratia by Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. The event was held in the central hall of the Collector’s Office.

Some financial provision had to be made for the future, education and protection of children who have lost both their parents to Covid infection.