Rs 42 lakh tax collection in a single day

Nashik: Nashik Road Divisional Office of Nashik Municipal Corporation made a record recovery of Rs. 42 lakhs in a single day on 31st December. The drive under Abhay scheme, was carried out under the guidance of Divisional Officer Dilip Menkar.



On the last day of 2020, the house owners and citizens of Nashik Road division of the civic body gave a good response to NMC-run Abhay Yojana. Under the scheme, there was a rush of citizens to pay property tax arrears and current arrears.



As a result of the follow up by the officers and employees of the recovery department, a record amount of Rs 42,12,218 was recovered by way of both the property tax and water tax during the day. Menkar thanked the taxpayers for the spontaneous response and also congratulated the recovery department. The corporation has appealed citizens to take maximum advantage of this interest-waiver scheme.