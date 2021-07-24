Deshdoot Times

Rs 3.60 cr sanctioned for road repair
Sandip Chavan

DEOLALI CAMP: To repair the old road from Palse to Nashik co-operative sugar factory in Nashik taluka, the government has sanctioned Rs.3 crore 60 lakh. The funds are a result of the persistent efforts of MLA Saroj Ahire. District president of Nationalist Congress Party Kondaji Mama Awhad inaugurated the work. For the last several days, the sugar factory road work was witnessing a delay in repair.

Ahire’s consistent efforts led to the sanction of Rs.3 crore 60 lakh in the budget for road repair. The 2200 metre road renovation kick started due to the funds. Apart from Palse, the road will increase the connectivity to Nanegaon, Wadgaon, Pingala, Bhagur, Shevgedarna, and Nashik co-operative sugar factory and boost the development of the surrounding areas.

The road, being 2.2 km long and 15 feet wide, allows two vehicles to pass at the same time. Former MLA Yogesh Gholap had also sanctioned Rs. 1.86 crore through the government for this road’s renovation. However, the contractor didn’t work up to the expectations.

Nashik
Palse
MLA Saroj Ahire
Ministers
Road Repair
Nashik Co-operative Sugar Factory

