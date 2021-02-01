<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Investment on health infrastructure will be increased</p><ul><li><p> Support for rural and urban health care centres</p></li><li><p> National health control centre for disease</p></li><li><p> FM: ₹ 64,180 Cr new Aatmanirbhar health scheme</p></li><li><p>Mission Poshan 2.0 to be launched</p></li><li><p>Personal vehicles to undergo fitness. Commercial vehicle fitness test will be after 15 years</p></li><li><p> Rs 35,000 crore for Covid vaccine</p></li><li><p>Budget will sustain economic recovery</p></li></ul>