Rs 3.44 crore spent on Sahitya Sammelan

NASHIK: Total funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore 44 lakh 28 thousand and 948 were spent for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in Nashik in December, informed Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the press conference held after the meeting.

Out of the total funds of Rs 3 crore 57 lakh 45 thousand and 594 that had raised for the Sammelan, the total expenditure of literary meet has been Rs 3 crore 44 lakh 28 thousand and 948. Funds of Rs 13 lakh and 16 thousand remained unspent, informed Bhujbal.

An important meeting to disclose income and expenditure incurred for the 94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan held in Nashik in the month of December, held yesterday at Bhujbal Farm under the chairmanship of District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal who was also the chairperson of the Welcome Committee of the literary meet. Officials of Lokhitwadi Mandal as well as representatives of various committees were present on this occasion.

A total of Rs 3 crore 57 lakh 45 thousand 594 was collected for Sahitya Sammelan. Out of this Rs 1 crore 35 lakhs from MLA fund, Rs. 50 lakhs from state government, Rs 25 lakhs from Nashik Municipal Corporation, Rs 60 lakh 62 thousand 865 from other donations, interest on deposits Rs 14 lakh 90 thousand 256, sponsorship of Rs 5 lakh, representative fee of Rs 3 lakh 29 thousand 262, tender form fee of Rs 39,407 and through other receipts Rs 340 were collected.

From this fund salary expenses incurred Rs 1 lakh 52 thousand, Rs 3 lakhs for Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, audit fee Rs. 26 thousand 550, bank charges Rs. 3570, cultural event expenses Rs. 3 lakh 2 thousand 979.

Rs 2 lakh 33 thousand 600 for decoration of dindi and flowers, Rs 1 lakh 44 thousand 300 for flowers and bouquets, food expenses Rs. 64 lakh 29 thousand 440, Rs 31 lakh 14 thousand 054 for goods and services tax, hoarding cost Rs 5 lakh 34 thousand 196, hotel accommodation Rs 15 lakh 11 thousand 305, Hotel food expenses Rs 1 lakh 38 thousand 829, pavilion expenses Rs 1 crore 61 lakh 70 thousand 940.

Other expenses Rs 22,784, courier expenses Rs 26,138, printing and stationery expenses Rs 11 lakh 37 thousand 464, Honorarium fee Rs 15 lakh 81 thousand 200, Rangoli Rs 1 lakh 22 thousand 800, accounting expenses Rs 27000, travel expenses 2 lakh 90 thousand 52, souvenirs and books Rs 5 lakh 91 thousand 440, audio-visual medium Rs 11 lakh 34 thousand 597, Digital promotion and screen cost Rs 2 lakh 43 thousand 750, totalling Rs 3 crore 44 lakh 28 thousand 948 were spent.

Meanwhile, the balance fund of Rs 13 lakh 16 thousand 645 will be kept with Lokhitwadi Mandal and Sahitya Sammelan Swagat Samiti. The office bearers will decide what to do about this balance fund, said Bhujbal.