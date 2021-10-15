Rs. 3 crore approved for cremation scheme within a minute

NASHIIK: Against the backdrop of a possible third wave of Corona, a proposal to provide an additional Rs 3 crore for Nashik Municipal Corporation's cremation scheme for all religions came in the standing committee. The proposal was approved within a minute without any discussion at the Standing Committee meeting.

The meeting of the Standing Committee held at 11.30 am On October 14 started about 40 minutes late. As soon as the meeting started under the chairmanship of Chairman Ganesh Gite, Municipal Secretary Raju Kute read out the topics in the agenda. This time all the members approved the proposal for increased funding without discussion.

The city has been running a free funeral scheme since 2003. The scheme was conceived by the then permanent chairman Vijay Sane. Initially implemented for Hindus, this scheme was later implemented for all religions. For this, the corporation pays a special amount to the contractor. Funding for a free funeral has been cut due to a rise in the death toll from the corona over the past year and a half.

Therefore, the Solid Waste Management Department had submitted a proposal for additional approval at the General Body Meeting on 14th August. Although, it has been approved by the General Assembly, as per the rules, the provision of this increased expenditure must be approved by the Standing Committee.