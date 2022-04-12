Rs 231 crore spent over smart city works

Four new water tanks for 24-hr supply

Nashik Smart City Company has a balance fund of Rs 263 crore, and the remaining amount cannot be claimed from the government until the full amount is spent. As a result, Nashik Smart City has now approved a new project worth Rs 250 crore. Under this, four new water tanks are being constructed in the city. Their total capacity will be 47 million litres. Work is underway to build a 17 million litre tank at Panchavati, two 20 million litre tanks at Dixit Wada and a 10 million litre tank at Golf Club.

This will provide a 24-hour water supply to some parts of the city, including Panchavati, which falls under Smart City. This will eliminate the need for citizens to store water.

Water measurement

The new Rs 250 crore Smart City projects will include various water-related works. In this, water meters will be installed in 100 water tanks in the city and also at seven centres. This will give an accurate idea of how much water you have pumped and how much you have distributed.

Advanced electric water meters

The work of installing new advance electric water meters through the Smart City will start soon. Currently, this pilot project will be implemented in about 7500 commercial tap connection holders in the city. Once this type of meter is installed, it will be controlled from a water meter tower like a mobile tower. As a result, online readings of how much water the customer has spent will be available on it continuously, and an SMS will be sent to the concerned meter holder after the bill is generated. Also, water bills can be paid online immediately. On the one hand, this will lead to recovery of the water bill and also provide better quality facilities to the citizens. Currently, the project will be for commercial tap water holders, and after its success, plans are afoot to replace the meters in about two lakh houses in the city with electric meters.