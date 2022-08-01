Rs 22 crore proposal for shelter shed

Based on this survey, the Nashik Municipal Corporation sent a proposal of around Rs 22 crore to the state government for constructing four new shelter sheds. Even after about four months, the government did not give approval, so this proposal of the municipal corporation is waiting for approval. If the government approves the municipal corporation’s proposal, four new shelter sheds will be constructed in the city.

The previous two shelter sheds are in the city and a total of six shelter sheds are going to be built. The homeless people in the city will benefit from these sheds and they are in great need of such shelter when the cold days come after the monsoons. At present, there are two shelter sheds in the city, one at Sant Gadge Maharaj Ashram and one at Indrakund in Panchavati.

However, around one hundred people live in one shelter shed at this place, while keeping in mind the need for more shelter sheds for the rest, four new shelter sheds will be constructed on behalf of the Nashik Municipal Corporation. In this, a two-storeyed shelter shed will be constructed in an old school in Satpur, in which 102 homeless people will be accommodated. Similarly, a three-storey shelter shed will be constructed at Chehedi Pumping Station.

220 people will be accommodated in this place. Accordingly, a threestoreyed shelter shed will be constructed near Mhada colony in Wadala village. Arrangements will be made to house 213 homeless people while the fourth shelter shed is currently in progress at Tapovan in Panchavati.

There will be a facility where 180 homeless people will stay at a time. On behalf of the municipal corporation, all kinds of facilities are provided to the homeless living in shelter sheds through contractors. It includes breakfast, lunch and dinner along with special training to help them stand on their own feet. So that if those who can do some work stay in the shelter shed for a few days and stand on their own feet, then they can go out and make both ends meet.