Rs 2 cr insurance cover for devotees

NASHIK: Taking health care of thousands of devotees flocking the famous Kalika Devi temple festival beginning September 26, the temple Trust has provided an insurance cover of Rs 2 crore to its devotees. The festival is being held publicly for the first time in two years after the pandemic.

The temple administration is trying to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience during this pilgrimage. Keshavrao Patil, president of the Sansthan informed that insurance cover of Rs. two crores will be provided to the devotees during the festival period from September 26 to October 5. A meeting was organised with the police and municipal administration regarding the planning of the festival to be held in the area of ​​the ancient village deity Shri Kalika Devi temple.

For the past two years, due to the Corona, the central and state governments had banned public festivals and religious fests. After almost two years, the Navratrotsav will be held again in Kalika temple. During the yatra, the devotees should be able to have a pleasant darshan and as the meteorological department has predicted the possibility of rain in the coming days, a waterproof pavilion will be put up on behalf of the temple administration.

At the same time, barracking has been done to make separate queues of female and male devotees for darshan. 24-hour male and female security guards will be placed at both the main entrances of the temple to control the increasing crowd of devotees. A 24-hour first aid centre will be open on the temple premises during Yatrotsov.

Various religious programmes will be organised on the occasion of the nine-day festival of the temple, which is revered as the oldest village deity of Nashik. More than 200 volunteers have been appointed to ensure that devotees do not face any problems during the festival.

On this occasion, DCP Amol Tambe, ACP Dipali Khanna, senior PI Sunil Rohkale of Mumbai Naka police station, PI of traffic branch Dinkar Kadam, municipal west division officer Madan Harishchandra, secretary of the Kalika Devi Mandir Sansthan Dr Prataprao Kothawale were present.