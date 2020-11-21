Rs 1.80 cr recovered from 11,000 ineligible farmers in district

<p><strong>Nashik:</strong> The authorities in Nashik district have recovered Rs 1.80 crore from a total of 11,000 ineligible farmers in the district who illegally availed the financial aid under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The highest recovery was made from the farmers in Baglan tehsil.</p>.<p>The district administration had issued notices to as many as 11,000 farmers in the district for availing the benefit of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi despite being financially strong. It had been observed that all these farmer beneficiaries are paying income tax. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for marginal farmers. A grant of Rs. 6,000 per annum is credited in three stages into the bank account of a farmer who is holding two acres of land.</p><p>After being elected for the second term, PM Modi relaxed the condition of small holders and started giving these grants to all farmers. For this, bank account, Aadhaar card, PAN card of the eligible farmers were linked. Economically strong and income tax paying farmers however were excluded from the scheme.</p><p>The scheme completed two years and the central government conducted audit of the scheme. After the audit, it came to light that farmers who pay income tax also received grants under this scheme. Since then, the central government issued notices to farmers across the country who are availing such benefits. In Nashik district, notices had been issued to 11,000 farmers who are paying income tax. Grants have been recovered from all these farmers.</p>.<div><blockquote>The notices had been issued to 11,000 ineligible farmers who availed benefit under the PM Kisan Sanman Fund. Grants of Rs 1.80 crore has been recovered from them.</blockquote><span class="attribution">- Bhagwat Doifode, Resident Dy Collector</span></div>