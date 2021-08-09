Rs 1.60 cr as fine recovered from errant drivers

NASHIK: The traffic congestion on main roads in Nashik city is a regular sight. People are also parking their vehicles in no parking zone, in violation of the traffic rules. This has led to traffic jam on main roads in the city. The traffic police have taken action against 2.5 lakh drivers in the last two and a half years and collected a fine of Rs 1.60 crore. The problem of vehicle parking in the city is becoming more serious.

Although the there are pay and park at important places in the city, the distance among them is a big issue. Meanwhile, crowds in prime market areas are growing as restrictions on traders due to the Corona are now almost completely lifted.

Mahatma Gandhi Road, CBS’s smart road between Ashok Stambh to Trimbak Naka, College Road and Dwarka area are witnessing traffic jam on regular basis. The police have recovered a fine of Rs 68.91 lakh from 34,513 drivers last year. Now that the towing van has started and a fine is being collected from the indisciplined drivers who park their vehicles on the roads.

Year-Penalty (in Rs)

2019 - 4,05,800

2020 - 56,13,800

2021 -18,39,400

Total- 78,59,400