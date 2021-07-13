Rs 15 crore to boost tourism

NASHIK: Various kinds of work will kick start in Ramsar Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary, which is considered as Bharatpur of Maharashtra, to attract tourists. The Maharashtra Nature Tourism Board will provide about Rs 15 crore for this and Nandurmadhyameshwar will be a paradise for tourists in the upcoming days. Fifty places across the state were surveyed by Maharashtra Nature Tourism Board.

Nandur Madhyameshwar Bird Sanctuary in Nashik district and Tansa Sanctuary in Thane district were selected. In the near future, there will be towers, trails, offices, benches, parking arrangements, employment and training for the locals, tourism related information, directional signs, nature tourism, etc. The work is expected to continue for about three years. Through this Nandur Madhameshwar Tourism will be upgraded.

Also, new tourist sites like Manjargaon, Katargaon, Kothure will be added, soon a development plan will be prepared for these works. Meanwhile, efforts have been made for the last three to four years to attract tourists to the Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary, which is a success for the wildlife department. This is because the revenue from tourists has been increasing in the last few days. Benefited from the Bird Festival that was held in the past. From October onwards, various rare birds from abroad can be seen here.

From February to March, these visitors stay at Nandur Madhyameshwar Sanctuary. The importance of Nandurmadhyameshwar has increased tremendously after getting the status of Ramsar. The wildlife department will have to work continuously to preserve the biodiversity here. From that point of view, it pays attention to the finer details of the wildlife department. In the next few years, all the facilities for tourists will be available here, which will benefit the local citizens, including the wildlife department.