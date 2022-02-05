Rs 15 cr additional fund for district

NASHIK: A fund of Rs 154.99 crore has been spent under Tribal Sub Plan till January 31, 2022. Nashik district is third in the state in terms of fund expenditure, while it ranked first among all the districts having sensitive projects and an outlay of over Rs 100 crore.

The government had set a financial limit of Rs 293.1262 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan for 2022-23. However, Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and District Guardian Minister, has demanded additional funds for some important schemes in the tribal area in the financial year 2022-23.

Responding to his demand, the state’s Tribal Development Minister Adv K C Padvi said that an additional fund of Rs 15 crore is being provided for the district. An online meeting was held yesterday under the chairmanship of Tribal Development Minister Padvi to give final approval to the draft plan for the Tribal Plan 2022-23 of the District Annual Plan.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal said the government has given a financial limit of Rs 293.1262 crore for the year 2022-23 under the tribal sub-plan. Similarly, Rs 227.5951 crore has been provided for core sector and 65.5311 crore for non-core sector. Bhujbal added the draft plan was prepared as per the financial limits and it was unanimously approved in the meeting of the District Planning Committee held on January 8, 2022.

Given the additional demand for these systems, an additional funding of Rs. 37.50 crore is required for the year 2022-23. He said that considering this matter, he was urging to sanction additional funds as per the demand. Following this demand, the state’s Tribal Development Minister Padvi said that Rs 15 crore is being sanctioned.

The meeting was attended by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal, Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, MLA Hiraman Khoskar, Nitin Pawar, Saroj Ahire, District Collector Suraj Mandhare. Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Integrated Tribal Project Officer Vikas Mina (Kalwan), Varsha Meena (Nashik), Additional Commissioner of Tribal Development Sandeep Golait, District Planning Officer Kiran Joshi, among other officials.