Rs 142.95 crore for roads

NASHIK: A total of Rs 142.95 crores was received by the Zilla Parishad administration for roads under the Tribal Department late on Thursday night. The funds were sanctioned when only a few hours were left for the financial year to change. It will mainly include road repairs, road construction and other road-related works in tribal areas. Along with MLAs, MPs also demanded funds for roads. However, it is understood that funds have not been made available.

A total of Rs 142.95 crores has been sanctioned for roads under tribal division sent to Zilla Parishad. Of this, a fund of Rs 71 crores has also been raised. Roads in Kalvan, Surgana, Dindori, Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri and Baglan talukas will be developed mainly from this fund.

Due to the crisis of corona for the last two years, the funds for development works were being transferred to the health department. Proposals were invited for the repair and improvement of roads and bridges. Accordingly, certain contractors came together in the Zilla Parishad, finalised the road works and prepared the proposal. The administration approved the proposal within minutes and submitted it to the government.

354 works in Nashik district

About Rs 499.99 crore has been sanctioned for 2,410 works in Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Nanded districts. This includes a fund of 142.95 crores for 354 works for the Nashik district. The government has also allocated Rs 71.47 crores additional for road works.