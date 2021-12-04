Rs. 1400 crores recovery pending

NASHIK: While the ruling party of Nashik Municipal Corporation BJP is making plans of crores for development works, the treasury of the corporation is empty. Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, NMC’s budget for the financial year 2021-22 is likely to collapse.

In the last seven months, the revenue of only Rs 950 crore has been collected in the treasury of NMC. Meanwhile, Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has called a meeting of department heads to revise the revised budget.

For the financial year 2021-22, the Standing Committee had approved the draft budget of Rs. 2361.56 crore with an initial balance of Rs. 253.86 crore and expenditure of Rs. 1100.25 crore for GST subsidy and 45 crore for 1% stamp duty subsidy. Thus a total grant of Rs. 1147.08 crore from the government is expected to be received.

In addition, the arrears of house rent are already in the range of Rs 300 crore and it was estimated that Rs 170 crore would be collected this year.

The arrears of water supply are in the range of Rs 100 crore and it is estimated that Rs 75 crore will be collected this year. The new Unified DCPR will increase the number of building permit cases.

It was estimated that Rs 453 crore would be collected. Besides, the initial balance was Rs 739 crore. However, at the end of October, about Rs 950 crore was recovered, most of which was GST subsidy. In the next five months, NMC is facing a big challenge of revenue collection of Rs 1400 crore.

Therefore, in the meeting called by the Commissioner for the revised budget, the departments will get instructions to the department heads from the point of view of the recovery of current year as well as previous arrears of housing, water, town planning.

Therefore, in the next five months, the commissioner will plan for the recovery of the housing, water, and town planning department. It is expected that major changes will be made in this year's corporation budget. Many heads of the accounts and departments may likely face budget cuts. The corporation will try to avoid unnecessary expenses.