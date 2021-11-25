Rs. 1000 fine for not wearing mask

NASHIK: Citing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases after Diwali and the ongoing wedding season, the district administration has decided to levy a fine of Rs.1000 against people not wearing a mask or face cover. On Tuesday, 44 patients were found in Nashik city alone and 20 in rural areas. The prevalence of corona is on the rise again. Therefore, it has been made mandatory for the citizens to wear the mask again, and those who do not wear masks will now be fined doubled compared to the last fine amount.

Masks have been made mandatory at religious and prayer places in the district, including the city. For non-compliance, establishments will be fined Rs. 5,000; and individuals will be fined Rs.1,000.

At present, the unlock process is underway in the State, and every effort has been made to gradually restore normalcy. Similarly, the prevalence of corona is increasing, and cases are also on the rise in cities. In Europe, Coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

Fortunately, the condition in Maharashtra is under control, but the number of infections has been increasing for the last two days. On Tuesday (23rd), 44 patients were found in Nashik city alone and 20 in rural areas.

District Collector Suraj Mandhare has again ordered to impose fines on establishments and individuals violating Corona rules in the city and district as per the Disaster Management Act. In the fresh orders issued by Mandhare, he said that if any citizen of Nashik district is found in a public place without a mask, he/she will have to pay a fine of Rs.1000 which is double compared to the last penalty amount.

In addition, the establishments will also be held responsible, and if people are found without masks, the concerned establishment will be fined Rs. 5,000. He said that a notification has been issued in this regard as per the guidelines of the state government.