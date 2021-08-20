RPF reunites 477 children with parents

Most of them came to the railway station without informing their families, due to some quarrel or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour. They were found loitering on the platforms or near the railway stations by trained Railway Protection Force personnel or sometimes in trains also.

Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager said that the railways play its role of social responsibility by connecting with the runaway children, understanding their problems and counselling them to go with their family. He also appreciated the RPF and Frontline staff who play an important role by identifying such cases with their innate sense and taking immediate action as a counsellor.

Division-wise breakup of rescued children (from Jan to July 2021)