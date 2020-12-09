RPF campaign against touts

* Conducts raids on all five divisions of Central Railway

* 174 cases registered



Nashik Road: The Central Railway has announced that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified a campaign against touts to counter the menace of touting of railway reservation tickets and to safeguard the interest of passengers.



"So far, 174 cases have been registered against touts under section 143 of the Railways Act during Covid months," said a senior official.



"Railways had started running special trains during the lockdown period and subsequently in the unlock period. We had received complaints against touts dealing in e-tickets using multiple personal IDs and cornering reserved berths in these special trains. The RPF swung into action and started conducting raids based on the data received from cyber cells and other inputs," he stated.



The raids were conducted on all five divisions of Central Railway most of them in the premises of private travel agencies. Apart from safe guarding the railway assets, RPF team also stood as the frontline Corona Warriors in every aspect of railway’s social outreach during this Covid-19 pandemic, said CR chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.



"The RPF team launched ‘Meri Saheli’ operation recently to provide a safe and comfortable journey to women passengers especially when traveling alone," he said. Under the operation, the RPF teams escort daily on an average 25 trains including daily and weekly special trains.



The RPF team has been safeguarding and assisting passengers in many ways including releasing minors and reuniting them with their families, helping senior citizens and disabled passengers boarding the train; by providing timely medical assistance and arranging milk for infants as well as helping pregnant women boarding the train, keeping an eye on criminals by seizing drugs, alcohol, etc. Bags, luggage of valuables inadvertently left in trains and return it to their owners after proper verification etc.